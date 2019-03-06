Kings’ playoff chances take another blow. Here’s what went wrong against the Celtics

Check sacbee.com for more.

With the Kings down one and less than 20 seconds left, the ball was knocked away from Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart.

De’Aaron Fox dived to the floor and got his hands on it, but he wasn’t able to corral it. Jayson Tatum collected it and called a timeout.

That moment could be symbolic of the team’s playoff chances.

Down two points with two seconds left, the Kings had a shot to win it, but Harrison Barnes’ contested 3-pointer went wide and the Celtics escaped Golden 1 Center with a 111-109 victory Wednesday night.

After Buddy Hield pulled Sacramento even with three free throws, Gordon Hayward hit a running jumper with two seconds left to break the tie and help the visitors complete a Northern California sweep on back-to-back nights. Less than 24 hours earlier, he scored 30 points as Boston blew out the Golden State Warriors in Oakland.

Barnes scored 24 points to lead the Kings (32-32). Combined with San Antonio’s win, ninth-place Sacramento is now four games behind the Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference playoff race.

The Celtics (40-25) played without Kyrie Irving, who had a left thigh contusion. However, Boston has been successful without its leading scorer this season, going 10-2 in games Irving hasn’t played.

Tatum scored 24 points to lead Boston, which has won six of its last seven against Sacramento.