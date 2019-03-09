The sound of silence isn’t going to help the Kings make the playoffs; they need a new DJ

Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) is mobbed by teammates after scoring a three point shot over Los Angeles Lakers center Tyson Chandler (5) at the end of regulation to give the Kings a 117-116 victory in the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings on Thursday, December 27, 2018 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. José Luis Villegas jvillegas@sacbee.com