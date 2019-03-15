Sacramento Kings

Kings stay close but take another road loss as 76ers finally stop skid against Sacramento

By Noel Harris

March 15, 2019 07:00 PM

Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein throws down two of his 13 points in Friday’s 123-114 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. The Kings finished their four-game East Coast trip with a 1-3 record.
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers are heading to the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

However, one team they’ve struggled with this season is the Kings. Entering Friday’s matchup at Wells Fargo Center, Sacramento had won four in a row over coach Brett Brown’s club, including a 115-108 home victory Feb. 2.

“We have struggled with them in the past,” Brown said before the game. “We come into this game with deserved respect for Sacramento.”

That winning streak came to an end.

The Kings couldn’t rally back from a 10-point deficit and lost 123-114 to the 76ers to end their four-game East Coast trip with a 1-3 record. Harrison Barnes and De’Aaron Fox each scored 16 points to lead Sacramento.

Jimmy Butler had 22 points for the 76ers (44-25).

The Kings (33-35) won the first game of the trip against the New York Knicks and then lost three in a row.

“We’re playing hard, we’re playing the right way, we’re playing together,” Joerger said. “The wins are going to come.”

The Kings, who have lost seven of their last 10, will look to turn it around at home, where they’ll play their next four games beginning Sunday against the Chicago Bulls. Three of the four teams they’ll face have losing records.

Noel Harris

