‘Built for this:’ Russell helps Nets storm back from 28-point deficit to stun Kings

D’Angelo Russell howled into the rafters, flexed for the crowd and then disappeared into the locker room like a thief in the night after the Brooklyn Nets overcame a 28-point deficit to stun the Kings 123-121 on Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center.
“I’m built for this s---,” Russell screamed.
Russell scored 27 of his career-high 44 points in the fourth quarter as the Nets (37-36) stormed back snap a three-game losing streak. Rookie Marvin Bagley III scored 28 points for the Kings (34-36), who have lost 10 of 14 to fall seven games out of the eighth spot in the Western Conference playoff race.
The Kings led 102-76 late in the third quarter and carried a 25-point lead into the fourth, but the Nets outscored Sacramento 45-18 over the final 12 minutes to complete the biggest comeback victory in team history. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made a layup with his back to the basket with 0.8 seconds remaining for the win.
The Kings were hoping to avenge a 123-94 loss to the Nets on Jan. 21 in Brooklyn. Coach Dave Joerger felt the Kings settled for too many jump shots in that contest. They shot just 41.1 percent from the field.
De’Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield and Iman Shumpert all struggled offensively in that game, combining to make just 9 of 34 from the field and 4 of 11 from 3-point range. Russell outscored all three of them, pouring in 31 points.
Before Tuesday’s game, Joerger said he wanted Fox to go at Russell more aggressively.
“I always feel like if you have a scorer playing you, you’ve got to make him play you at the other end of the floor and try to be aggressive,” Joerger said. “We’re trying to have De’Aaron be as aggressive as possible.”
The Kings answered Joerger’s call, pushing the pace in the opening period to open up a 13-point lead. They shot 56 percent from the field in the opening half and went up by as many as 16 before Brooklyn battled back, cutting the deficit to eight at the break.
Bagley finished the half with 17 points on 8-of-8 shooting. Fox had 13 points and seven assists.
The Kings seemingly blew the game open with a massive 20-0 run to start the third quarter. They went up by 28 points when Fox made a 3-pointer from the top of the arc, but the Nets staged a 19-4 run in a frantic fourth quarter to cut the deficit to single digits.
Brooklyn got within five on two free throws by Russell with 4:43 to play, cut Sacramento’s lead to two on a 3-pointer by Russell with 2:08 remaining and went up 121-119 on a 3-pointer by Jared Dudley with 1:11 to go.
“I told you it’s time,” Russell said to Hield. “I told you we was coming back.”
Fox made two free throws to tie the game, but Hollis-Jefferson answered with a circus layup and Hield’s 60-foot heave at the buzzer was way off the mark.
