The Kings’ De’Aaron Fox is known for his shoe game. Now he has a pair of his own

Kings guard De'Aaron Fox has his own signature Nike shoes coming out later this month.

De’Aaron Fox’s footwear and his reputation as a shoe aficionado were regular topics of conversation in the Kings locker room this season.

He usually arrived at the arena wearing one pair of designer sneakers, laced up another pair before taking the floor for pregame warm-ups and even changed shoes at halftime on a couple of occasions. Fox was most often seen sporting a pair of Kobe Bryant’s signature Nike shoes.

Now, he has his own.

Fox used his social media platforms to unveil the new Nike Air Max 1 “Swipa,” a mismatched, multicolored creation that bears his nickname and reflects his colorful sense of style. The shoes are expected to be released May 31.

The left shoe is primarily burgundy, black and white. The right shoe is primarily black, aqua blue and burnt orange. The insoles feature math equations, a possible nod to his love of the study.

The heel is embroidered with the word “Swipa” and the tongue is adorned with Fox’s No. 5. The shimmering metallic Swooshes are blue on the outside and pink on the inside, possibly representing his mother’s longtime battle with breast cancer.

ESPN reported in November 2017 that Fox signed a five-year deal worth about $2 million per year with Nike before the Kings selected him with the fifth pick in the NBA draft. Fox reportedly received strong interest from every major shoe brand, including Adidas, Under Armor and Reebok.

“For those brands to be coming at me and talking to me about what they were going to do in terms of commercials, it was just a blessing,” Fox told ESPN. “I grew up wearing all of their shoes and paying for them, and at the end of the day, they wanted to pay me to wear their shoes.”