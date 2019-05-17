Kings announce six players who will participate in team’s first pre-draft workout

Watch fans react as Kings take Marvin Bagley lll with second pick The Sacramento Kings picked Duke forward Marvin Bagley III in the NBA draft on Thursday, June 21, 2018. The Kings passed up other prospects such as Luka Doncic with the second pick of the 2018 NBA Draft. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Sacramento Kings picked Duke forward Marvin Bagley III in the NBA draft on Thursday, June 21, 2018. The Kings passed up other prospects such as Luka Doncic with the second pick of the 2018 NBA Draft.

The Kings will welcome six college prospects when they hold their first pre-draft workout Monday at Golden 1 Center.

The team announced Friday that Maryland’s Anthony Cowan Jr., Davidson’s Jon Axel Gudmundsson, Kansas State’s Xavier Sneed, BYU’s Yoeli Childs, Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry and TCU’s Kevin Samuel will participate in the workout.

The Kings do not have a first-round pick in June’s NBA Draft. They have three second-round picks. Players such as Gudmundsson, Childs and Cowan will be trying to prove they deserve an opportunity to play in the NBA.

Gudmundsson, a 6-foot-4 guard, was named Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Year as a junior at Davidson. He averaged 16.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Childs was a two-time All-West Coast Conference selection at BYU. The 6-8, 225-pound forward posted 17 double-doubles as a junior last season, averaging 21.2 points and 9.7 rebounds.

Cowan, a 6-foot guard, was a second-team All-Big Ten selection as a junior at Maryland. He averaged 15.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Sneed is a 6-5, 220-pound forward. He averaged 10.6 points and 5.5 rebounds as a junior at Kansas State last season. Perry is a 6-10, 245-pound forward who averaged 9.7 points and 7.2 rebounds as a freshman at Mississippi State. Samuel is a 6-11, 250-pound center who averaged 7.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks as a freshman at TCU.

