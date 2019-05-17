Former Kings Rookie of the Year Tyreke Evans banned from NBA for drug violation

Sacramento Kings guard Tyreke Evans (32) dunks after a steal against the Dallas Mavericks at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday. hamezcua@sacbee.com

The NBA and the Indiana Pacers announced Friday that former Kings guard Tyreke Evans has been banned from the league for a violation of the anti-drug program.

The NBA said Evans, 29, had been dismissed and disqualified from the league for violating the terms of the NBA/NBA Players Association Anti-Drug Program. He will be eligible to apply for reinstatement in two years, the league said. Evans will be 32 years old when the 2021-22 season starts.

The NBA noted that the league, its teams and the Players Association are prohibited from publicly disclosing information regarding the testing or treatment of any NBA player under the Anti-Drug Program, other than to announce a player’s suspension or dismissal from the league.

Evans averaged 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 69 games for the Pacers last season. The Pacers issued a brief statement following the NBA’s announcement.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“The Indiana Pacers were informed today by the NBA that Tyreke Evans has been dismissed from the league for a violation of the league’s anti-drug policy,” the Pacers said. “We take these matters seriously and will reach out to Tyreke to offer our support.”

Evans started his career in Sacramento after the Kings selected him with the fourth pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. Evans was named Rookie of the Year after averaging 20.1 points, 5.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds in his first season.

Evans spent four seasons with the Kings before he was dealt to the New Orleans Pelicans in a three-team, sign-and-trade agreement in 2013. He returned to Sacramento in the trade that sent DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans in 2017. He spent the 2017-18 season with the Memphis Grizzlies before signing with the Pacers last summer.