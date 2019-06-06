Fan who shoved Raptors guard Kyle Lowry in NBA Finals identified as Warriors co-owner

Raptors fans block intersection to celebrate win, then politely move for traffic For these celebrating fans, it was time to stop when the light turned green. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK For these celebrating fans, it was time to stop when the light turned green.

The fan who shoved Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry in a courtside exchange Wednesday during Game 3 of the NBA Finals was Golden State Warriors minority owner Mark Stevens.

The Warriors confirmed Stevens’ involvement in the incident Thursday after a report from Axios identified him as the culprit. The team said Stevens will not attend any of the remaining games in the finals and review of this matter is ongoing.

“Mr. Stevens’ behavior last night did not reflect the high standards that we hope to exemplify as an organization,” the Warriors said in a written statement. “We’re extremely disappointed in his actions and, along with Mr. Stevens, offer our sincere apology to Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors organization for this unfortunate misconduct. There is no place for such interaction between fans -- or anyone -- and players at an NBA game.”

Stevens is a Silicon Valley venture capitalist who is believed to be 59 or 60 years old. According to Axios, he joined the Warriors ownership group in 2013, when Vivek Ranadive bought a stake in the Kings and was forced to divest his share of the Warriors.

The altercation occurred after Lowry fell into the front row while hustling for a loose ball in the second half of Wednesday’s game at Oracle Arena in Oakland. Lowry collided with a fan sitting two seats left of Stevens. Before Lowry could get to his feet, Stevens pushed him and uttered “a couple vulgar words to me,” Lowry said.

Stevens was escorted out of the arena by security following the exchange.

“There’s no place for that,” Lowry told reporters in Oakland after the game. “He had no reason to reach over two seats and then say some vulgar language to me. There’s no place for people like that in our league, and hopefully he never comes back to an NBA game.”