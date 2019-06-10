Stars and stripes: Kings forward Harrison Barnes invited to Team USA training camp

Watch Kings’ Harrison Barnes speak to kids about failure Sacramento Kings' Harrison Barnes spoke to kids about failure on May 11 , 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sacramento Kings' Harrison Barnes spoke to kids about failure on May 11 , 2019.

Kings forward Harrison Barnes is one of 20 players who have been invited to attend training camp with the U.S. men’s national team this summer after helping Team USA win an Olympic gold medal three years ago.

Training camp will be held Aug. 5-9 in Las Vegas. Barnes was a member of the U.S. team that went 8-0 to win the gold medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Sacramento acquired Barnes, 27, from the Dallas Mavericks on the eve of the trade deadline in February. The Kings are awaiting Barnes’ decision on a $25.1-million player option for next season. He has compiled career averages of 13.6 points and 4.9 rebounds over seven NBA seasons. He averaged a career-high 19.2 points with the Mavericks in 2016-17.

Other players invited to Team USA training camp were Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards; Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans; Andre Drummond of the Detroit Pistons; James Harden, Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker of the Houston Rockets; Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers; Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers; Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers; Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks; Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers; Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors; Paul Milsap of the Denver Nuggets; Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz; Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics; Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers; and Kemba Walker of the Charlotte Hornets.

The national team is led by San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. His coaching staff includes Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce and Villanova coach Jay Wright.

Team USA will compete in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup Aug. 31-Sept. 15 in China. Seven teams from that tournament will earn bids to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Nemanja Bjelica, two of Barnes’ teammates in Sacramento, have been named to Serbia’s preliminary roster for the World Cup.

Bogdanovic missed 10 games at the start of the 2018-19 NBA season after sustaining a knee injury that required surgery during international competition last summer.