Legend of Zion: Pelicans take Zion Williamson with No. 1 pick as Kings await Round 2

Zion Williamson’s extraordinary combination of size, speed, strength and athleticism were too good for the New Orleans Pelicans to pass up.

The Pelicans selected Williamson with the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday while the Kings waited in the wings to make three second-round selections. NBA commissioner Adam Silver made the announcement moments after the draft got underway at Barclays Center in Brooklyn N.Y.

Williamson comes into the league as the most ballyhooed young star since LeBron James made the leap from high school to the NBA in 2003. Williamson, 18, is an incredibly rare and unique prospect at 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds with quickness, agility and explosive leaping ability. He averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds to earn national player of the year honors as a freshman at Duke last season.

“He may be an All-Star right away,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski told Yahoo! Sports in the days leading up to the draft. “There’s no ceiling, really. He doesn’t have a weakness. … He wants to be special. He’s a gift from God, really, for a coach.”

The Kings’ top executives were assembled in the team’s draft room in their offices at Golden 1 Center, waiting to make three second-round selections. The Kings had the 40th, 47th and 60th picks, although trade rumors were swirling throughout the day.

Sacramento’s first-round pick, the 14th overall selection, will go to the Boston Celtics as a result of a 2015 trade with the Philadelphia 76ers. This is the first time the Kings have not had a first-round pick since 2003 and the first time they haven’t had a lottery pick since 2009.

The Kings selected Pervis Ellison with the No. 1 pick in 1989, the only time they have held the top overall pick. Ellison spent only one season in Sacramento and never fulfilled expectations in an 11-year NBA career.

“We found out, as did other teams that had Pervis, that he didn’t love the game,” former Kings coach and color commentator Jerry Reynolds told The Sacramento Bee last summer. “Good guy, easy to be around, but he didn’t have that competitive spirit, that drive, and that’s why he had the career he had. We were not lucky in a bad draft. … That draft crushed us.”