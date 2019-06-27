Source: The Sacramento Kings are interested in defensive star Patrick Beverley

Marreese Speights, right, of the Warriors gets a handful of Patrick Beverly of the Rockets on Wednesday, April 27, 2016 in Oakland. The Associated Press

A league source told The Sacramento Bee on Thursday the Kings are interested in acquiring free-agent point guard Patrick Beverley.

Beverley, 30, spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers. He is viewed as a defensive-minded point guard who was named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team in 2017 and the second team in 2014. He spent his first five seasons with the Houston Rockets before the Clippers acquired him in the trade that sent Chris Paul to Houston.

Beverley averaged 7.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 0.9 steals in 27.4 minutes per game last season. He appeared in 78 games, starting 49 times. Beverley is a career 38-percent 3-point shooter. He shot 39.7 percent from beyond the arc last season and 40 percent in 2018-17.

Beverley would give the Kings an exceptional 3-and-D point guard to lighten the load on starter De’Aaron Fox, who averaged 31.4 minutes per game last season while pushing the team’s frenetic pace. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported that Beverley is seeking something in the range of a three-year, $40-million deal, which would still leave the Kings with nearly $50 million to spend in free agency this summer.