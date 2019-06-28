Kings preparing to offer Harrison Barnes four-year deal worth up to $90 million

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) is congratulated by Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) after scoring during a game at Golden 1 Center on Monday, March 4, 2019 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Harrison Barnes and the Kings are reportedly working toward an agreement that could keep the free agent small forward in Sacramento for years to come.

Reports surfaced Friday that the Kings were working on an extension that would pay Barnes $88 million to $90 million over four years. KHTK radio host Carmichael Dave Weiglein was the first to report those figures.

The Kings acquired Barnes in February in a deal that sent Justin Jackson and Zach Randolph to the Dallas Mavericks on the eve of the trade deadline. Barnes recently chose to decline a $25.1 million player option for next season, but Kings general manager Vlade Divac made it clear he would try to sign Barnes to a long-term extension.

“Harrison Barnes is a player who can score, who plays a position of need, somebody we’re looking to have a long future (with),” Divac said in February. “... I see him as a player who is going to help us go to the next level.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Barnes, 27, averaged 16.4 points and 4.7 rebounds in 77 games for the Mavericks and Kings last season. He shot 40.8 percent from 3-point range in 28 games with the Kings.