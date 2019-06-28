The Kings announce California Classic roster. Here’s who you will (and won’t) see

The Kings’ Marvin Bagley III, right, will compete in next week’s California Classic at Golden 1 Center. Harry Giles III was not on the roster. AP

With just a few days before the Kings host the California Classic for the second time at Golden 1 Center, they’ve announced who will play for the hosts during the summer league event.





The team on Friday announced its 16-man team for the three-day showcase which includes games between the Kings, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.

Familiar names include Marvin Bagley III, last year’s No. 2 overall draft pick; Frank Mason III, who played in 38 games with the Kings this past season; Caleb Swanigan, who came to Sacramento in a deadline-day trade and appeared in three games with the Kings; and Wenyen Gabriel, who signed a two-way contract with the Kings last year but played all season with the G League team in Stockton.

Also on the roster are two of the Kings’ second-round picks from this year’s draft – Justin James (40th, Wyoming) and Kyle Guy (55th, Virginia) – and Isaiah Pineiro, a Placer High graduate who recently completed his collegiate career at San Diego.

One notable name not on the roster is Harry Giles III. The 6-foot-10 big man played 58 games last season after being held out of the 2017-18 season while recovering from knee injuries. As to why Giles isn’t on the roster, the team plans to address the matter after Friday afternoon’s minicamp session.

The team will be coached by Jesse Mermuys, who served two seasons as an assistant to Kings head coach Luke Walton while both men were with the Lakers. Walton was hired by the Kings in April shortly after mutually parting ways with Los Angeles.

All three of the Kings’ games will be aired live on NBA TV, with Monday’s matchup with the Warriors also being broadcast on NBC Sports California. Fans can hear Monday’s game and Wednesday’s game against the Heat on KTHK 1140.

The California Classic runs Monday through Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. For more information, visit Kings.com/CAClassic.

