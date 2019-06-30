Source: Kings expected to make massive offer to five-time All-Star Al Horford today

Darren Collison, left, led the Kings to a 108-92 victory over Al Horford, right, and the Boston Celtics at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. hamezcua@sacbee.com

Vlade Divac came to the Kings as a free agent in the summer of 1998 when the organization made a series of moves that transformed the franchise and led the team to the brink of an NBA championship. To this day, Divac is widely regarded as the top free agent to ever sign with Sacramento, but today could be the day that changes.

A league source told The Sacramento Bee on Sunday morning the Kings are expected to make a massive offer to free-agent center Al Horford when free agency begins at 3 p.m., and there is mutual interest on both sides. Horford is attracting interest from a number of teams around the league but was not scheduled to hold any meetings Sunday, the source said.

When Horford, 33, opted out of the final year of his contract with the Boston Celtics, the New York Times reported that Horford had a four-year deal worth more than $100 million awaiting him on the free-agent market. Now, the Kings seem poised to give it to him.

Horford is a five-time All-Star who has averaged 14.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game over 12 NBA seasons. He is an exceptional defender and 3-pointer shooter who would immediately improve Sacramento’s interior defense, perimeter shooting and offensive spacing while providing a mentor to young big men Marvin Bagley III and Harry Giles III.

Horford was an All-Star in 2010, 2011, 2015, 2016 and 2018. He was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2018. He averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 blocks last season for the Celtics.