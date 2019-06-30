Report: Kings will sign free-agent Harrison Barnes to four-year, $85-million deal

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) is congratulated by Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) after scoring during a game at Golden 1 Center on Monday, March 4, 2019 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

The Kings moved quickly to take care of their first order of business on the first day of free agency in the NBA.

The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported Sunday that Barnes and the Kings were about to finalize a four-year, $85-million agreement that declines annually to account for just 14 percent of the cap in the final year. Barnes previously declined the $25.1-million player option for 2019-20 to become a free agent, but both sides indicated they were willing to work out a long-term deal.

The Kings acquired Barnes, 27, on the eve of the February trade deadline in a deal that sent Justin Jackson and Zach Randolph to Dallas.

Barnes averaged 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 40.8 percent from 3-point range in 28 games for the Kings this season. He gave them the size and length they lacked at the small forward position and seemed to fit nicely with core players such as De’Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III.

Kings general manager Vlade Divac knew Barnes could opt out this summer, but he made the move to acquire him anyway, saying “we have interest to have him here for long time.”

“Harrison Barnes is a player who can score, who plays a position of need, somebody we’re looking to have a long future (with),” Divac said in February. “… I see him as a player who is going to help us go to the next level.”

Barnes has previously expressed a willingness to stay in Sacramento, telling The Bee: “I’m confident that will work itself out.”

“Everything here has been great from the coach to the players to the front office to the fans,” Barnes said in March. “It’s been a super warm reception. I’ve enjoyed it.”