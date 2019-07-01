Kings make another move to acquire shot-blocking, free-agent big man Richaun Holmes

Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) battles Phoenix Suns forward Richaun Holmes (21) as he drives to the basket at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

After a flurry of activity on the first day of free agency, the Kings made another nice move Monday to acquire free-agent Richaun Holmes.

A league sources told The Sacramento Bee the Kings had agreed to a two-year, $10-million deal with Holmes using their room mid-level exception. Terms were first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Holmes, 25, is a bouncy young big man who spent his first three seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers before joining the Phoenix Suns last season. Holmes appeared in 70 games for the Suns, averaging 8.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in just 16.9 minutes per contest.

Holmes had a season-high 19 points and seven rebounds against the Clippers in December. He averaged 11.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in four games against the Kings.

Holmes is a strong, athletic power forward who is listed at 6-foot-10 and 235 pounds. He has started only 24 games in four NBA seasons, but he has solid per-36-minute career averages of 16.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots. He will join a Kings frontline that now features Marvin Bagley III, Dewayne Dedmon, Nemanja Bjelica and Harry Giles III.