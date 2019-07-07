Kings sign their Guy: Sacramento inks rookie sharpshooter to a two-way contract

Sacramento Kings guard Kyle Guy (7) drives the ball to the hoop in a California Classic Summer League game between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. dkim@sacbee.com

The Kings signed guard Kyle Guy to a two-way contract Sunday, rewarding the rookie sharpshooter who showed off a silky jumper in the team’s first four summer league games.

Guy appeared in all three games at the California Classic and Saturday’s 94-77 victory over China in the Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 12.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 27.3 minutes per contest. He is shooting just 37.8 percent overall, but he has made 40.9 percent from 3-point range. He poured in 21 points with five assists and two rebounds against China.

Guy, a native of Indianapolis, was named Most Outstanding Player at the Final Four in April after leading Virginia to its first NCAA championship. The Kings selected him with the 55th pick in June’s NBA Draft after bringing him to Sacramento for two predraft workouts.

NBA teams can carry up to two players on two-way contracts. A two-way player can spend up to 45 days with the parent club while spending the majority of the season with the team’s G League affiliate. Guy will likely split time between Sacramento and Stockton once the G League season begins.