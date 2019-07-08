Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton denies sex assault, says he did not grab, grope accuser

Luke Walton accuser Kelli Tennant speaks out at press conference Luke Walton accuser Kelli Tennant speaks out at press conference. Tennant described the alleged sexual assault on April 23, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Luke Walton accuser Kelli Tennant speaks out at press conference. Tennant described the alleged sexual assault on April 23, 2019.

In his first response to allegations he sexually assaulted a former sports TV reporter, Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton flatly denied any attack occurred, and said that Kelli Tennant’s accusations are an attempt to attract media attention.

Tennant in April filed a lawsuit against Walton, accusing him of sexual battery in 2014 when he allegedly pushed her onto the bed in his Santa Monico hotel room and groped her.





In a brief response filed last week, Walton’s attorneys acknowledged that the two met at the hotel that day, but wrote that “Walton has a limited memory of the encounter,” and that “their encounter was very short, entirely pleasant and consensual, and did not involve any raised voices or grabbing/groping/restraining of her arms ... nor did it involved any awkwardness.”

She had come to the hotel to drop off a book she had written, and in which Walton is listed as the author of the foreword. He was then an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors.

The two had known each other when she was an L.A. sports reporter and he was a coach on two basketball teams. They had also worked for several months for the same company, Spectrum Sports, where Walton was a sports commentator.

Walton’s court filing said Walton did not write the foreword to her “pamphlet/book.” The book describes the issues involved in transitioning from being an athlete to post-athletic retirement. Tennant had been a star college volleyball player at USC.

The Sacramento Kings and the National Basketball Association have since launched ongoing investigations into the incident. Walton, who was fired earlier this year as coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, was hired by the Kings weeks before Tennant leveled her charges.





Walton is continuing as Kings coach pending the outcome of the review.

In the Los Angeles court filing, Walton’s attorney Mark Baute calls Tennant’s claims “factually baseless.”

The attorney wrote that the visit between the two of them at the hotel “was entirely pleasant ... she was fine with it, and went on about her business as though nothing happened, because nothing of interest did happen.”

The attorneys accuse Tennant, who now runs a consulting and speaking business, of making the story up to get news media attention.

Walton’s attorney contends Tennant cannot collect damages from Walton because she waited nearly five years to issue her complaint, beyond the statute of limitations for filing a civil case.

Tennant, in her lawsuit, contends she went to the hotel to drop off a copy of her book with Walton, whom she said she considered a mentor. There, she said, he invited her up to his room, where he attacked her. She yelled at him to stop. He grabbed her a second time, she said, before she was able to escape.





Years after the alleged attack, when Walton was head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers and Tennant was covering the team as a television reporter, Tennant alleges Walton reignited “painful wounds” by repeatedly hugging and kissing Tennant and putting his hands on her in a way that made her feel uncomfortable, Tennant alleges in the lawsuit.





“When he did so, Defendant Walton delivered a clear message to Ms. Tennant: he could dominate and control her, and she was his to put his hands on whenever he wanted,” the lawsuit contends.

Tennant, a former star volleyball player at USC who now runs her own business as a self-help motivator for women, said she tried to forget the episode but couldn’t. She is speaking now, she said, to help herself get past the emotional trauma, as well as to help other women, and so that Walton doesn’t get away with his behavior.





“This type of behavior cannot be condoned,” Tennant said during an April press conference. “And no woman should ever be made to feel like a victim.”