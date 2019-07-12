As the moon landing anniversary nears, let’s look at how the Kings trolled an NBA star

Watch the Kings troll Stephen Curry over his moon landing comments Fifty years ago, two Americans became the first men on the moon. As the anniversary nears, here’s a look at how the Sacramento Kings poked fun at the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, who joked that it wasn’t real. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fifty years ago, two Americans became the first men on the moon. As the anniversary nears, here’s a look at how the Sacramento Kings poked fun at the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, who joked that it wasn’t real.

Half a century ago, history was made when American astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin took Apollo 11 into space and became the first humans on the moon.

A decorated NBA player said during the past season the feat wasn’t true on a Dec. 10 podcast, although he later said he was joking and added he was accepting an invitation to NASA for proof.

The Kings’ entertainment team saw an opportunity to poke fun at Stephen Curry when the Golden State Warriors visited Golden 1 Center four days after the podcast aired.

During player introductions, moon landing videos played as the visitors’ starting lineup was announced. Curry – a six-time All-Star, two-time NBA MVP and three-time champion – laughed and clapped on the sideline as the video played on the large screen above the Kings’ home floor.

“That caught me off guard,” Curry said after the Warriors’ 130-125 victory. “That was solid, that was solid. ‘A’ for effort, for sure.”

As the 50th anniversary of the July 20, 1969, moon landing nears, here’s a look at how the Kings trolled a star from their Northern California NBA neighbors.