Kings finalize deal with free-agent forward Richaun Holmes

Phoenix Suns forward Richaun Holmes (21) battles Sacramento Kings guard Yogi Ferrell (3) and forward Harry Giles (20) at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 in Sacramento.

After weeks of waiting, the Kings have finalized an agreement with free-agent center Richaun Holmes, a promising young player who could be a nice fit in Sacramento.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but a league source previously told The Sacramento Bee the two sides had agreed to a two-year, $10-million contract. Holmes and the Kings agreed to terms on July 2, but the Kings signed several other players first in order to sign Holmes using the room in its mid-level exception.

Holmes, 25, is a bouncy big man who spent his first three seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers before joining the Phoenix Suns last season. The 6-foot-10, 235-pound power forward/center put up impressive numbers in limited minutes for Phoenix, averaging 8.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocked shots in just 16.9 minutes per contest.

Holmes had a season-high 19 points and seven rebounds against the Clippers in December. He averaged 11.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in four games against the Kings.

Holmes had an offensive rating of 121 and a defensive rating of 103 with the 76ers in 2017-18. He had an offensive rating of 127 and a defensive rating of 111 last season in Phoenix.

Holmes logged 90 percent of his minutes at center and 10 percent at power forward over his first four seasons, according to basketballreference.com. He joins a frontline that includes Marvin Bagley III, Dewayne Dedmon, Nemanja Bjelica, Harry Giles III and Tyler Lydon.