Kings formally introduce three newest members of Luke Walton’s coaching staff

Philadelphia 76ers player development coach Lindsey Harding joined the Kings’ staff Friday. AP

The Kings formally announced the additions of three new coaches Friday, naming Stacey Augmon, Lindsey Harding and Rico Hines to Luke Walton’s coaching staff.

Augmon and Harding were given assistant coach/player development roles. Hines will work as a player development coach.

Augmon has more than 30 years of college and NBA basketball experience dating back to his days as a star at UNLV, where he helped Jerry Tarkanian’s Runnin’ Rebels win an NCAA championship in 1990. Augmon played for six teams over 15 NBA seasons. He previously worked as an assistant coach with the Denver Nuggets (2007-11), UNLV (2011-16) and the Milwaukee Bucks (2016-18).

Harding, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2007 WNBA Draft after being named national player of the year at Duke, became the NBA’s first black female personnel scout for the Philadelphia 76ers last season. She was recently promoted to a player development position before leaving to join the Kings.

Hines served as an assistant coach with the Kings’ G League affiliates in Reno and Stockton over the past three seasons. He was a player development assistant with the Golden State Warriors from 2006-10 and an assistant coach at St. John’s from 2010-15. Hines is known throughout the league for his offseason work with NBA players.

Walton’s staff also includes assistant coaches Igor Kokoskov, Bob Beyer and Jesse Mermuys, assistant coach/chief of staff Roy Rana, assistant coach/player development Bobby Jackson, advance scout Jonah Herscu and head video coordinator/player development coach Will Scott.