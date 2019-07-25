Kings’ Fox, Bagley join U.S. Select Team, and it’s possible one goes to the World Cup

See scenes from De’Aaron Fox’s basketball camp Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox and a selection of area prep and college basketball coaches lead a camp for kids in grades 1-12 on July 24, 2019, at Hardwood Palace in Rocklin. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox and a selection of area prep and college basketball coaches lead a camp for kids in grades 1-12 on July 24, 2019, at Hardwood Palace in Rocklin.

USA Basketball announced Thursday that Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox and forward Marvin Bagley III have been named to the USA Men’s Select Team.

The Select Team will hold a minicamp in Las Vegas Aug. 5-8 with the National Team. Kings teammate Harrison Barnes is a member of the National Team, which is preparing for the FIBA World Cup later this summer. The Select Team features younger players who could one day play for the National Team.

Fox, 21, and Bagley, 20, should benefit from the tutelage of National Team coach Gregg Popovich and Select Team coach Jeff Van Gundy. Gonzaga coach Mark Few will serve as an assistant to Van Gundy.

Fox said Wednesday that he “got a couple calls” regarding the possibility of moving up to the National Team for the World Cup after James Harden, Anthony Davis, DeMar DeRozan, Zion Williamson, Bradley Beal and others withdrew.

USA Basketball Chief Communications Officer Craig Miller told The Sacramento Bee on Friday that Fox could still possibly get a promotion. Miller said players are sometimes called up from the Select Team based on needs or impressive play.

“I think that’s probably what the discussion has been with (Fox),” Miller said. “Right now he’s on the Select Team, but it is possible that he could be brought up.”

Fox is entering his third NBA season after being selected out of Kentucky with the fifth pick in the 2017 draft. Fox averaged 17.3 points, 7.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds during a breakout sophomore season in Sacramento. He was selected for the Rising Stars game at All-Star Weekend and was a finalist for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award.

Bagley, the No. 2 pick in the 2018 draft out of Duke, is preparing for his second season with the Kings. Bagley averaged 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds in 25.3 minutes per game last season, earning All-Rookie First Team honors despite playing a backup role.