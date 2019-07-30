Kings sign Auburn native Isaiah Pineiro to Exhibit 10 contract. What does that mean?

Golden State guard Jimmer Fredette passes over Sacramento’s Isaiah Pineiro, left, and Caleb Swanigan during the California Classic July 1. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Kings general manager Vlade Divac announced Tuesday the team has signed Isaiah Pineiro, an Auburn native who was a part of the organization’s summer league squad.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but a league source said the Kings signed Pineiro to an Exhibit 10 contract. Pineiro’s contract doesn’t guarantee him a roster spot beyond training camp, but it extends his opportunity with the organization and helps the Kings fill out their 20-man training-camp roster.

Exhibit 10 contracts are one-year, minimum deals with no salary protections. A team can convert the deal into an NBA contract or a two-way contract, or let it expire and make the player a free agent when training camp ends. A player on an Exhibit 10 contract can earn a bonus of $5,000 to $50,000 if he is waived by an NBA team, signs a deal with that franchise’s G League affiliate and then remains with the affiliate for 60 days.

Pineiro, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward, appeared in all three games at the California Classic, averaging 4.0 points and 1.3 rebounds in 7.4 minutes per contest. He appeared in five games in the Las Vegas Summer League, where he averaged 4.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 14 minutes per game.

Pineiro starred at Placer High School in Auburn. He went undrafted out of San Diego after averaging 18.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists as a senior last season. The first-team All-West Coast Conference selection scored 677 points to set a single-season school record.