Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox one step closer to World Cup invite with Team USA

Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox might be on the verge of a promotion with Team USA.

Fox, 21, was expected to work with the National Team when USA Basketball opened training camp Monday in Las Vegas. He was originally invited to camp as a member of the Select Team, but this move could put him in line for a spot on the team that will represent the United States in the FIBA World Cup later this summer in China.

USA Basketball chief communications officer Craig Miller told The Sacramento Bee that Fox would work with the National Team on Monday in Las Vegas. The Select Team and National Team will work together the rest of the week, culminating with the Blue-White exhibition game Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

Miller said Fox is still a member of the Select Team. National Team coach Gregg Popovich will finalize the 12-man World Cup roster by Aug. 17.

Kings forwards Harrison Barnes and Marvin Bagley III are also in Las Vegas this week. Barnes is a member of the National Team. Bagley is on the Select Team.

Fox has a good chance of being selected for the World Cup team given the depleted pool of NBA stars who have made themselves available for the event. Kemba Walker was the only healthy point guard on the National Team roster as training camp began. Kyle Lowry hasn’t been ruled out for the World Cup, which begins Aug. 31, but his status is uncertain as he recovers from a thumb injury.

Many NBA stars have withdrawn from the National Team selection process this summer for various reasons. Those players include Bradley Beal, Anthony Davis, James Harden, Tobias Harris, CJ McCollum, Damian Lillard, Kevin Love, JJ Redick and Zion Williamson.

The National Team includes Bam Adebayo, Barnes, Jaylen Brown, Kyle Kuzma, Brook Lopez, Mason Plumlee, Marcus Smart, Thaddeus Young, Khris Middleton, Lowry, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, PJ Tucker, Myles Turner and Walker.

Fox is entering his third NBA season after being selected out of Kentucky with the fifth pick in the 2017 draft. Fox averaged 17.3 points, 7.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds during a breakout sophomore season in Sacramento. He was selected for the Rising Stars games at All-Star Weekend and was a finalist for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award.