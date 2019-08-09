Team USA names three Kings finalists for World Cup roster after big week in Las Vegas

Team Blue guard De’Aaron Fox, left, defends against Team White guard Derrick White during Friday’s USA Blue-USA White exhibition game in Las Vegas. The Kings guard is one of 17 finalists for the World Cup team. Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Kings will be very well represented next week when the United States men’s national team moves its training camp to Los Angeles in preparation for the World Cup later this month.

USA Basketball communications director Craig Miller told The Sacramento Bee late Friday night that De’Aaron Fox, Marvin Bagley III and Harrison Barnes would be among 17 players named as finalists for the World Cup team. Those players will work out at the Los Angeles Lakers’ practice facility Wednesday and Thursday before facing Spain in an exhibition at Honda Center in Anaheim on Aug. 16.

Fox, Bagley and Barnes were all in Las Vegas to train with Team USA this week. Barnes went as a member of the national team. Fox and Bagley were invited as members of the Select Team, but both impressed USA Basketball officials enough to warrant consideration for the World Cup team.

The other 14 finalists for the World Cup team will be Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Jason Tatum and Kemba Walker of the Boston Celtics, Joe Harris of the Brooklyn Nets, Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers, Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks, Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors, Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz, Mason Plumlee of the Denver Nuggets, P.J. Tucker of the Houston Rockets, Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers and Derrick White of the San Antonio Spurs.

