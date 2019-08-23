The NBA cleared Kings coach Luke Walton of sexual assault. Here’s what fans had to say

What you need to know about NBA, Kings investigation clearing Luke Walton Sports reporter Kelli Tennant has filed sexual assault allegations against Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton. Investigators hired by the team and NBA said there was insufficient evidence to support the allegations. Here's a look at the issue. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sports reporter Kelli Tennant has filed sexual assault allegations against Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton. Investigators hired by the team and NBA said there was insufficient evidence to support the allegations. Here's a look at the issue.

A joint investigation by the NBA and the Sacramento Kings cleared new Kings head coach Luke Walton of sexual assault. Now the fans get to have their say.

Former Los Angeles TV reporter Kelli Tennant accused Walton of assaulting her as a Golden State Warriors assistant coach in 2014. The two were friends until Walton, who is married, allegedly pinned her down and repeatedly kissed her in his Santa Monica hotel room, Tennant said in an April news conference.

But Tennant opted not to participate in the NBA’s investigation in light of her ongoing civil lawsuit, and the investigation thus found no evidence of an assault.

Some Kings fans felt vindicated to see the league wave off Tennant’s accusations.

Luke Walton free of all Charges — Mr. Telephone Man (@Primosabe) August 23, 2019

My man Luke Walton is free. Another false rape accusation exposed pic.twitter.com/L9HMCCy2S4 — CFC Di Ravenna (@cyrusville) August 23, 2019

Others seemed more suspicious of Walton, despite the NBA’s findings.

It's predictable and disappointing. The Kings got the cover they needed to justify continued employment. I have a lot of excitement about the collection of players on the team and Walton's continued employment is a rain cloud of doubt hanging over it all. — Sactown Tony (@SactownAnthony) August 23, 2019

Luke Walton dodged that bullet — “Just Enjoy This” J.E.T. LIFE (@DAMNxJOE) August 23, 2019

And many didn’t like how the team handled the accusations and investigation shook out, regardless of Friday’s announcement.

I don’t know Luke Walton.

I don’t know Kelli Tennant.

I do know there have yet to be other accusers.

I do know there was no police report filed.

I do know a man’s reputation is tarnished no matter the civil suit outcome.#thewholethingstinks https://t.co/q0aVBVPEFm — Steve Brooks (@wistbro) August 23, 2019

“The Kings kept Walton’s face on the Golden One (Center) exterior screen throughout. I remember being on the balcony at Punch Bowl Social the day after the accusations became public, wondering why I was looking at Walton’s giant face every 90 seconds. I do not presume guilt or innocence, Walton deserves the same administration of justice we all enjoy, but the team’s presumption was apparent. I think this instance is emblematic of the Kings approach throughout,” fan Jeremiah Ramirez wrote in an email.

The fact that the Kings were parading Walton around for photo ops and team events while he was still being investigated for attempted rape when it would have been easy to just not do that tells you exactly how much they cared about this situation. — Lifelong H*wks & Oneders & Nick Kyrgios Fan (@therealbradg) August 23, 2019

