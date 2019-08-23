Luke Walton’s accuser refused to talk to the Kings. Here’s why

What you need to know about NBA, Kings investigation clearing Luke Walton Sports reporter Kelli Tennant has filed sexual assault allegations against Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton. Investigators hired by the team and NBA said there was insufficient evidence to support the allegations. Here's a look at the issue. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sports reporter Kelli Tennant has filed sexual assault allegations against Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton. Investigators hired by the team and NBA said there was insufficient evidence to support the allegations. Here's a look at the issue.

When the Sacramento Kings and the NBA announced Friday they’d cleared head coach Luke Walton of sexual assault, they noted the alleged victim refused to talk to investigators hired by the team and the league.

Legal experts say it’s no surprise Kelli Tennant and her legal team chose not to sit down for an interview with the NBA’s investigators.

With a pending lawsuit on the line, experts say the former Los Angeles TV reporter had nothing to gain by talking with the league’s attorneys. They added that her lawyers also may have had doubts about the integrity or fairness of the investigation, even though an outside party — Sacramento law firm Van Dermyden Maddux — conducted the probe.

“Why participate in that if they thought it was rigged?” said Julie Davies, a professor at McGeorge School of Law.

At the same time, Davies said Tennant’s refusal to cooperate with the Kings and the NBA was somewhat at odds with her decision to speak at a press conference in Los Angeles shortly after suing Walton in April.

“Does it surprise me? A bit because ... she had been fairly public in bringing (the allegations) to light,” Davies said.

But Deborah Tuerkheimer, a law professor at Northwestern University in Chicago who’s studied the #MeToo movement, said lawyers want to minimize the number of times their clients detail their allegations, for fear that any inconsistencies in the story could be used by the defense.

“Lawyers generally don’t like it when their clients tell their stories multiple times,” Tuerkheimer said. “I’m not surprised she decided to opt out.

“It is par for the course in litigation,” she added.

Tennant’s attorneys at the Los Angeles law firm of Mardirossian & Associates didn’t respond Friday to a request for comment from The Sacramento Bee.

But at the April press conference, she said Walton, then an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors, sexually assaulted her at a hotel room in Santa Monica.

Tennant said Walton pinned her down on the bed, kissed her and rubbed himself against her.

“I thought he was going to rape me,” she said at the press conference. Walton has denied the allegations.

“I am 100 percent focused on coaching the Sacramento Kings, and energized to work with this incredible group of players and coaches as we start the preseason. I will have no further comment,” Walton said Friday in a prepared statement.