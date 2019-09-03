‘Heartbroken for my country:’ Kings guard Buddy Hield steps up for battered Bahamas

Sacramento’s Buddy Hield, a Bahamas native, is hoping to raise $1 million for Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in his home country. AP

Kings guard Buddy Hield is making a sizeable donation to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas and he is asking others to consider joining him in the cause.

Hield, a native of the Bahamas, released a video via social media Tuesday announcing he is making a $100,000 donation to help his homeland recover from the deadly Category 5 hurricane. Hield also started a Go Fund Me account with a goal of raising $1 million.

“As you know, my country, the Bahamas, has been severely damaged by the catastrophic storm, Hurricane Dorian,” Hield said in the video. “My heart is broken for my country. Bahamians are one of the strongest sets of people I know, but they still need your help to get through this.

“So today I’m donating $100,000 to Hurricane Dorian relief in the Bahamas. I’d like to ask you, the public at large, to join me in bringing a sense of hope. No matter the amount, we are always stronger when we work together. I’ve started a Go Fund Me campaign to raise money for those who need so much. Every dollar raised will go towards the devastated islands of Grand Bahamas and Abaco. Together, our donations can help restore hope, life and basic human needs to these battered areas over the next year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I appreciate your prayers, love and donations for the Bahamas. Thank you guys so much or helping the Bahamas get back to a better place.”

The United Nations and the International Red Cross reportedly started mobilizing resources to address an emerging humanitarian crisis after the Bahamas islands were battered by the most powerful hurricane on record ever. There were reports that the Grand Bahama airport was under 6 feet of water and buildings in some areas were completely submerged.

At least five people have been reported dead and many more are missing.