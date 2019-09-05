Helping the Bahamas: Kings guard Buddy Hield and team aiding hurricane victims

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) drives past New Orleans Pelicans forward Solomon Hill (44) during a game at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, April 7, 2019 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Kings guard Buddy Hield and team officials announced Thursday they are partnering to raise money for people impacted by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, where the massive storm has caused catastrophic damage.

The Sacramento Kings Foundation, Buddy Hield Foundation, Ranadive Foundation and the Jacobs family said they are collectively donating $105,000 to UNICEF USA to help those in need. Hield, a native of the Bahamas, previously said he has donated $100,000 and started a Go Fund Me campaign with a goal of $1 million.

“My heart aches for those impacted by Hurricane Dorian, especially those in my home country of the Bahamas,” Hield said in a news release.

The Kings said they will also enlist the support from their partners and fans in hopes of increasing the amount of their donation. Those wishing to contribute can visit www.kings.com/disasterrelief. All proceeds will go to relief efforts in the Bahamas.