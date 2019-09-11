The Kings will tip off training camp early this season. So will three other NBA teams

Sacramento Kings general manager Vlade Divac talks with coach Luke Walton during the California Summer classic at Golden One Center on Monday, July 1, 2019 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Training camp doesn’t begin until Oct. 1 in most NBA cities, but the Kings will start a little sooner.

The Kings are one of four teams the league will allow to start training camp three days earlier due to their participation in preseason games outside of North America. The Kings and Indiana Pacers will play two exhibition games Oct. 4 and 5 in Mumbai, India. The Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors will play Oct. 8 and Oct. 10 in Japan.

The Kings, Pacers, Rockets and Raptors will be permitted to open training camp Sept. 28. The Kings will hold their annual Media Day on Sept. 27 and start camp the next day at their Golden 1 Center practice facility.

The Kings will hold a shortened three-day training camp before heading to Mumbai as part of the NBA’s effort to grow the game globally. They will return to Sacramento in time to play the Phoenix Suns at Golden 1 Center on Oct. 10. They will go on the road to face the Utah Jazz on Oct. 14 before concluding their preseason schedule at home against Melbourne United on Oct. 16.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Sacramento will open the regular season on the road against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 23.

Coach Luke Walton will hold a news conference shortly before his players are made available to reporters on Media Day. Walton has not spoken publicly since sexual assault allegations surfaced against him shortly after he was hired in April. An independent investigation commissioned by the Kings and the NBA found insufficient evidence to support claims made by former Southern California sports broadcaster Kelli Tennant, but her civil lawsuit could take years to go to trial.

The Kings hired Walton and improved their depth at key positions this summer in hopes of ending the NBA’s longest playoff drought after 13 consecutive losing seasons. They won 39 games last season, finishing ninth in the Western Conference.