Watch moves of new Kings dance group 916 Crew as Fan Fest date announced

The Sacramento Kings unveiled this season’s schedule for upcoming events as the team celebrates 35 seasons in the capital city.

The announcement came with the release of a debut video (above) showing the moves of its new dance group 916 Crew, which is made up of 25 people representing the diversity of Sacramento, according to the Kings. The high-energy group will perform at Kings games and make other appearances.

The Kings announced the date for Fans Fest, a free public event where the team’s players are on hand. Fan Fest will take place Saturday, October 19, at Golden 1 Center.

While the Kings game schedule was released last month, the team announced select theme nights:

Breast Health Awareness: October 28.

Salute to First Responders and Service: October 30 and November 12, respectively.

Star Wars movie theme night: December 13.

Bollywood Night: January 6.

Spotlight on Sustainability, Health and Education on the community: January 2, March 15 and March 29.

Lunar New Year: January 29

Black History Month: February 1

Latino Heritage: March 1

Equality Night: March 5

Slamson’s birthday: March 8

Women of Inspiration: March 31.

Sixth Man Celebration: April 15

The full list of theme nights can be viewed at Kings.com/Promos.