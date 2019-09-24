President Trump asks: ‘Am I invited’ to NBA preseason games between Kings and Pacers?

Notable games for Sacramento Kings 2019-20 season The Sacramento Kings released their schedule for the 2019-20 season on Aug. 12, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Sacramento Kings released their schedule for the 2019-20 season on Aug. 12, 2019.

President Donald Trump wants to know if he is invited to attend preseason games between the Kings and Indiana Pacers next month in Mumbai, India.

Trump’s remarks came Sunday during an appearance with Indian Prime Minister Nerendra Modi at NRG Stadium in Houston.

“And very soon India will have access to another world-class American product — NBA basketball,” Trump said in a video posted on NDTV. “Wow. That sounds good. That sounds good. Next week, thousands of people will gather in Mumbai to watch the first-ever NBA basketball game in India.”

Trump then addressed Modi, who was seated in the audience.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Am I invited, Mr. Prime Minister?” Trump asked, chuckling as Modi smiled and nodded. “I may come. Be careful. I may come.”

The Kings will play the Pacers Oct. 4-5 at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai, the NBA’s first foray into India as part of its efforts to grow the game globally. Kings co-owner Vivek Ranadive is the NBA’s first Indian-born owner.

“The Sacramento Kings are proud to be playing in the first NBA games ever held in India,” Ranadive said in a written statement when the game’s were announced. “As an Indian-American, it is an honor to help bring this historic moment to the country where I was raised. The sport is experiencing tremendous growth in India and we are excited about continuing to expand the NBA’s reach to fans across the globe. The world wants to watch basketball and India is a fast-growing new frontier.”

Sacramento Kings preseason schedule

Oct. 4 vs. Indiana Pacers, 6:30 a.m. (India)

Oct. 5 vs. Indiana Pacers, 6:30 a.m. (India)

Oct. 10 vs. Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Utah Jazz, 6 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Melbourne United, 7 p.m.