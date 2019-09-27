Kings notes: Walton’s plan is to shoot 3s, play ‘D’ and end playoff drought

‘We feel like we’ve gotten better as a team.’ Kings’ De’Aaron Fox on playoffs this year Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox discusses playoff expectations for the team at Kings media day at Golden 1 Center on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox discusses playoff expectations for the team at Kings media day at Golden 1 Center on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

Some central themes emerged on NBA media day in Sacramento. The Kings want to shoot more 3-pointers, show significant improvement on defense and get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

“I think it’s a realistic expectation,” Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox said. “Everybody knows the West has gotten extremely tough. It was tough before this and it’s gotten a lot tougher, but at the same time we feel like we’ve gotten better as a team, so we feel like we should be mentioned among those teams.”

The Kings held their annual media day Friday inside Golden 1 Center. The team will start an abbreviated training camp Saturday before leaving for India on Monday to play two preseason games against the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 4-5.

Fox said “it will be a lot more disappointing than last year” if Sacramento fails to end the NBA’s longest postseason drought after 13 consecutive losing seasons. Kings guard Buddy Hield agreed.

“You play to play in the postseason,” Hield said. “That’s everybody’s goal and I haven’t been to the postseason yet since I’ve been in the NBA.”

Kings coach Luke Walton said he understands the expectations of Kings’ fans, even if it will be difficult to break through in a loaded Western Conference field.

“I think fans should always want and expect their teams to get to the playoffs,” Walton said. “One thing I’ve seen here from playing in Sacramento for years and now getting to know some of these people up close, the fan base here is awesome. They show up and support (the team), and talking to them out in the community, what I’ve learned is they want a team that plays hard every night.

“The West is a monster this year. You could have a great year and win 40-plus games and maybe you don’t make it, (but) the fans should want us to make the playoffs. The fans should expect us to make the playoffs and we’re going to give everything we have to try to get there.”

Walton said one of the keys to the Kings reaching the playoffs will be their emphasis on defense. The Kings ranked 20th in the NBA last season in field-goal percentage defense, 21st in defensive rating and 26th in points allowed, points in the paint allowed, opponents’ second-chance points and defensive rebounding percentage.

“Defense is it,” Walton said. “That’s our priority. That’s what we’re going to start training camp with. That’s what we’re going to start practices with — defense, defense, defense — and that’s where we’re going to make a big jump.”

Camp Kobe

When Fox withdrew from consideration for USA Basketball’s FIBA World Cup team, he cited his desire to prepare for the upcoming NBA season. Fox apparently wasted little time in following through on that promise.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported that Fox and Hield attended a multi-day, invitation-only basketball camp hosted by Kobe Bryant, a player they both idolized growing up. Stein reported that Bryant held the camp in mid-August — shortly after Fox withdrew from Team USA — at his new facility in Thousand Oaks.

Other players who participated in the camp included Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Kyrie Irving, Jamal Murray, Isaiah Thomas, John Collins and Aaron Gordon. Players reportedly received strength training, on-court training and video analysis with Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers skills coach Phil Handy and more.

Age and size

The New York Times reported the NBA has notified teams of a new edict requiring them to verify players’ ages and heights. That information must be submitted to the league office within the first week of training camp.

Sources told The Times player heights must be certified by a team physician and ages confirmed with a driver’s license or passport. The league is striving for greater transparency and integrity in the information it disseminates to the public.

The Times noted the move was partially motivated by the revelation that Hield, 26, is a year older than previously believed.

Funny stuff

Sacramento comedian Lance Woods cracked a few jokes during a Kings Round Table discussion Friday morning on Fox 40.

“I think they win about 82 games,” Woods said. “And this is breaking news. I wasn’t supposed to say it, but I can’t help it: Bobby Jackson (is) coming out of retirement this year. Bobby Jackson’s playing this year. His knees ain’t, but Bobby Jackson is playing this season. Breaking news people.”

Television team adds Mitch Richmond

NBC Sports California announced it will broadcast all 82 regular-season Kings games and both preseason games in India. Hall of Famer and former Kings great Mitch Richmond will join the pregame and postgame shows for select broadcasts.

Sacramento Kings preseason schedule

Oct. 4 vs. Indiana Pacers, 6:30 a.m. (India)

Oct. 5 vs. Indiana Pacers, 6:30 a.m. (India)

Oct. 10 vs. Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Utah Jazz, 6 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Melbourne United, 7 p.m.