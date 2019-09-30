Kings notes: Marvin Bagley III ‘can be everything,’ but will he finally be a starter?

Notable games for Sacramento Kings 2019-20 season The Sacramento Kings released their schedule for the 2019-20 season on Aug. 12, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Sacramento Kings released their schedule for the 2019-20 season on Aug. 12, 2019.

The Kings think Marvin Bagley III can be something special in the NBA, but the first thing coach Luke Walton wants is for Bagley to utilize his extraordinary physical gifts to become a better defender.

Bagley started only four games as a rookie last season after the Kings selected him with the No. 2 pick in the draft, a topic that became a point of contention between former coach Dave Joerger and at least one member of the front office. Walton has yet to reveal whether he plans to move Bagley into the starting lineup, but he has high hopes for the 6-foot-11 forward.

Specifically, Walton wants Bagley to help the Kings improve defensively.

“Marvin, I think he can be everything,” Walton said. “Watching the way he moves around the floor and his size and his versatility defensively, the potential is there. Obviously this stuff takes time. I’m not putting a time limit on it, but as we go on this journey together and guys start to figure out certain things, there’s a lot of room for us to become a very good defensive team.”

Bagley averaged 14.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 assists in 25.3 minutes per game last season. He demonstrated a knack for blocking shots, averaging 1.4 per 36 minutes, but he lacked defensive awareness at times in his first NBA season.

Bagley believes he is ready for an expanded role this season.

“I think I’m definitely ready to do anything out there to help the team win,” he said.

Walton believes Bagley could have a big impact at the defensive end of the floor. The Kings ranked 26th in the NBA in scoring defense last season, allowing 115.3 points per game.

“The talks I’ve had with him, a lot of it has been about, ‘Let’s take ownership of being a defensive captain,’” Walton said. “Like I said, we can do so many things as he starts to understand that end of the court in the NBA and our coverage calls and being aggressive. I mean, (with) the guards in the league today, you have to have bigs that are versatile, that can be up and contest shots and slide their feet, and he can do that for us.

“So a lot of my talks with him are about that, about the responsibility that comes with being one of our young leaders and someone that we’re going to count on to have success. So, again, the minutes and the starting and all that — we’re a team. I know everyone wants to start. Everyone wants to play big minutes. But we’re also a team that is close, from what I can tell, so I expect everyone to compete with each other and support each other with whatever decisions I make at the end of camp.”

Defensive specialist

One player who will almost certainly make the Kings better defensively is veteran point guard Cory Joseph.

The Kings signed Joseph to a three-year, $37-million contract over the summer. Joseph earned a reputation as a defensive stopper in his first eight NBA seasons.

Joseph won an NBA championship with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014 and helped his teams reach the playoffs each of the past seven seasons. He will play an important backup role in Sacramento and might share occasional minutes with point guard De’Aaron Fox, who recounted a conversation he and Joseph had regarding Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

“I think I was talking about how I guarded Dame, and he was like, ‘Man, if we’re on the court together, that’s something you won’t have to worry about,’” Fox said. “So just knowing you have a guy like that, and he’s also a vet, so he’s been through this. He’s won a championship, so that’s a guy you know is going to do everything possible to win.”

More defense

Forward Trevor Ariza said coaches emphasized defense over the first two days of training camp. Ariza posted a defensive rating of 115 with the Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards last season, but he has been known as a good defender throughout his 15-year NBA career.

“It’s been more of a focus on defense,” Ariza said. “We have a lot of offensive weapons. We have a lot of talent. This team struggled defensively last year and everybody knows that’s what we want to (improve).”

