Source: Reports of Kings’ interest in Oklahoma City strongman Steven Adams are untrue

Reports surfaced in recent days suggesting the Kings expressed interest in Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams and could still emerge as a trade partner if Oklahoma City lowers its asking price, but those rumors appear to be untrue.

A league source told The Sacramento Bee reports linking the Kings to trade talks for Adams are “not accurate at all.” The source added the Kings “never were” seriously considering a trade for the Oklahoma City strongman.

Heavy.com reported Wednesday the Kings were interested in Adams prior to free agency and discussed a potential trade with the Thunder, who are believed to be seeking a young player, a draft pick and salary relief in exchange for Adams. Those talks reportedly broke down because Oklahoma City wanted the Kings to include Buddy Hield or Bogdan Bogdanovic in the deal. Sources told the website the Kings would still be the most likely team to make a move for Adams if Oklahoma City lowers its price, but at this point that seems doubtful.

Adams, 26, is considered one of the strongest players in the NBA, a 7-foot-tall, 265-pound behemoth who averaged 13.9 points and 9.5 rebounds last season in Oklahoma City. He is one of the league’s leading offensive rebounders and a physical defensive presence who provides tremendous toughness.

The Kings know how imposing Adams can be after he averaged 13 points and 15.3 rebounds in four games against them last season. He had 20 points and 23 rebounds in a 132-113 victory over the Kings on Dec. 19 in Sacramento.

Adams is entering the third year of a four-year, $100 million contract. He is owed $25.8 million this season and $27.5 million next season, according to Spotrac. Adams’ salary and the assets needed to acquire him in a trade would be too much for the Kings, who are building around Hield, point guard De’Aaron Fox and forward Marvin Bagley III.

The Kings signed Harrison Barnes to a four-year, $85 million deal over the summer. They will need to re-sign Hield, Fox and Bagley over the next three years.

Rumors about Sacramento’s interest in Adams arose when it became clear the team wanted to find a replacement for Willie Cauley-Stein. Various reports linked the Kings to Adams, Nikola Vucevic, Al Horford and others, but when free agency began Sacramento immediately signed Dewayne Dedmon to a three-year, $40 million deal.

Dedmon gives the Kings a versatile big man who excels in the pick-and-roll and shot 38.2 percent from 3-point range last season, which will provide excellent spacing for Fox and Bagley to operate inside. Adams would have improved the team’s rebounding, defense and interior toughness, but he would have been a questionable fit in Sacramento’s run-and-gun game.