‘Get this s--- done:’ Kings guard Buddy Hield wants contract extension now, not later

Kings guard Buddy Hield is ready to make a long-term commitment to Sacramento. Now he wants the organization to make the same commitment to him.

Hield expressed some frustration while opening up about his contract talks with the team in an interview with The Sacramento Bee late Thursday night following a 105-88 preseason victory over the Phoenix Suns. The Kings have until Oct. 21 to sign Hield to a rookie-scale extension or he will become a restricted free agent next summer.

“We need to get that done,” Hield told The Bee. “I want to get that done, for sure. If it doesn’t get done, things could go the other way. This is where I want to be, so it would be good for me to be here in Sacramento. If I’m their guy, I think they should make it happen already. I want to build a future here. I want to be here, but we have to see something. Something’s gotta come to the table. We have a week and a half to see what that brings, but I want to be here.”

Kings general manager Vlade Divic recently told The Bee that “Buddy is (a) very important piece to this franchise” and “we’ll figure something out down the road.”

Hield wants that to happen sooner than later. Based on current cap projections, he is eligible for a four-year deal worth about $130.7 million or a five-year, designated-player extension worth up to about $170 million.

Hield said his agent, Brandon Rosenthal of Landmark Sports, is engaged in discussions with the team, but he didn’t sound confident that the two sides are close to an agreement.

“As a player, you want to have that trust that the franchise has your back and we’re just waiting for them to make a move and come to an agreement,” Hield said. “They’re talking, but nothing is moving yet. Nothing has moved. I’m ready to make things happen, man. I want to make Sacramento my home. I’m ready to get this s--- done. I want to be here and if it doesn’t happen, then things can go the other way.”

Hield has flourished in Sacramento since the Kings acquired him in the trade that sent DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans in 2017, emerging as one of the game’s elite 3-point shooters. He averaged a team-high 20.7 points per game last season, shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 42.7 percent from 3-point range.

“I know what I’m worth,” Hield said. “I know what I bring to the table. I know what my value is. Not many guys can shoot the ball like me in the league. I make other guys better by just being on the court because they can’t leave me, and if they leave me it’s 45 percent my shot is going in, so I’m sure other teams would like that, too.”

Sacramento Kings preseason schedule

Oct. 4: Indiana Pacers 132, Kings 131 (OT)

Oct. 5: Indiana Pacers 130, Kings 106

Oct. 10: Kings 105, Phoenix Suns 88

Oct. 14 at Utah Jazz, 6 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Melbourne United, 7 p.m.