Kings injury update: How is Harry Giles? Will he be ready for the opener with the Suns?

The Kings have had several days since their last preseason game to cure injuries and other ailments as they prepare for Wednesday’s season opener against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.

Kings coach Luke Walton said center Harry Giles III participated in the noncontact portion of practice and everyone else was a full participant Monday. Giles, who had been held out since the third day of training camp due to left knee soreness, ran the floor during warmups and fast-break drills, Walton said, but he will not be ready to start the season.

“He looked good,” Walton said. “We’re excited as a coaching staff because we got him out here on the court today. He’s been on the court doing individual work, but to have him with the team – his teammates love him, so it was kind of nice just to have him back out there with us for a little bit.”

Point guards De’Aaron Fox and Cory Joseph, forward Trevor Ariza, center Dewayne Dedmon all missed preseason games due to minor injuries. Joseph, a key free-agent acquisition, appeared in only one game before sitting out with a sore right calf. Joseph said he also suffered from illness last week.

“It’s been tough,” Joseph said. “It’s been probably my first preseason where I didn’t get to play a majority of the games or all the games. People who know me know I don’t like to spend time away. I’m getting back in the swing of things now, so I should be ready to go.”

Walton said he isn’t worried about getting Joseph acclimated with his teammates and the new wrinkles the coaching staff implemented while he was out.

“He’s a pro,” Walton said. “He knows what he’s doing. He knows how to handle himself.”

Roster moves

The Kings had until 2 p.m. Monday to cut their roster down to 15 players on standard contracts and two players on two-way contracts. They reached those numbers a day earlier when they waived guard Tyler Ulis and forward Hollis Thompson, but there was more movement Monday afternoon.

Power forwards Tyler Lydon and Caleb Swanigan survived Sunday’s cuts despite logging limited minutes in the preseason. Swanigan appeared in three games, averaging 2.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per contest. Lydon appeared in only one game, scoring two points in eight minutes.

Lydon’s days in Sacramento appear to be numbered, though. The Kings claimed DaQuan Jeffries off waivers, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jeffries, an undrafted 6-5 guard/forward from Tulsa, was waived by the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

If Ulis, Thompson and Lydon clear waivers, they could play for Sacramento’s G League affiliate in Stockton, where they would team up with the Kings’ two-way players, guard Kyle Guy and forward Wenyen Gabriel.

