Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox injures hip but hopes to play Saturday vs. Utah Jazz

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox sits on the floor after taking a hard hit while trying to score late in the fourth quarter during the Kings 122-112 loss to the Portland Trailblazers at the Golden 1 Center on Friday, October 25, 2019. Special to the Bee

Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox went down with an injury late in the fourth quarter of the Kings’ 122-112 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in their home opener Friday night at Golden 1 Center.

Fox hit the floor hard following a flagrant foul by Blazers guard Rodney Hood with 2:34 remaining. He sank two free throws and then left the game after posting 28 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Fox said he tweaked an ankle on the play, but he was more concerned with his hip. He went to receive treatment following his media session after the game and said he hopes to play when the Kings visit the Utah Jazz on Saturday night in their first back-to-back of the season.

“It was just the way I landed,” Fox said. “It’s not too bad. We’re going to work on it. We have a quick turnaround tomorrow. I feel like I can go, but it’s all up to them and how I feel in the morning.”

The Kings are already missing power forward Marvin Bagley III, who will be out four to six weeks with a broken thumb, and center Harry Giles III, who hopes to return soon from knee soreness.

Sacramento Kings upcoming schedule

Oct. 26 at Utah Jazz

Oct. 28 vs. Denver Nuggets

Oct. 30 vs. Charlotte Hornets

Nov. 1 vs. Utah Jazz

Nov. 3 at New York Knicks