Buzzer Beater: News, notes, analysis from Kings’ 101-94 loss to the Denver Nuggets

The Kings suffered their fourth consecutive loss to start the season and remained winless under coach Luke Walton, but they were far more competitive in a 101-94 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night at Golden 1 Center.

Richaun Holmes came off the bench to post 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Kings (0-4), providing the spark Sacramento needed after being blown out in the first three games. De’Aaron Fox had 20 points and nine assists.

The Nuggets (3-0) were led by Jamal Murray, who scored 18 points, and Gary Harris, who had 17. The Kings held the Nuggets to 36.7 percent shooting from the field and 10-of-36 shooting from 3-point range.

The Kings trailed by three following a putback basket by Harrison Barnes with 25.3 seconds to play, but they couldn’t get any closer.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Kings turned in a much better effort against one of the top teams in the Western Conference after losing by double digits to the Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz last week. They contested shots, crashed the boards, took better care of the ball and discovered an offensive rhythm that was missing in their first three games.

Buddy Buckets

Kings guard Buddy Hield scored 49 points in the first two games against Phoenix and Portland, but he struggled with his shot over the past two games after signing a four-year, $86 million contract extension with the team last week.

Hield was 1 of 7 from the field in Saturday’s loss to the Utah Jazz. He missed all seven shots he attempted through the first three quarters against the Nuggets, air balled his first attempt in the fourth and then missed an open look from the corner. He finally sank a baseline jumper for his first basket with 7:36 remaining.

Hield finished with five points on 2-of-13 shooting with four rebounds and four assists.

No Joke

Before the game, Walton was asked about the unusual challenges presented by Nikola Jokic, a 7-foot center with elite passing skills. “The Joker” went into the game averaging 21.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists for the Nuggets. He averaged 20.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists in 80 games last season, emerging as an MVP candidate four years after Denver selected him with the 41st pick in the 2014 draft.

“He’s the best playmaking big in our league,” Walton said. “He’s looking to set up teammates before he’s even looking to score for himself. … And then if you sag off him, he’s capable of knocking down 3s as well. He represents a unique challenge.”

The Kings did a nice job defensively against Jokic, holding him to nine points on 4-of-15 shooting. Jokic grabbed 13 rebounds but recorded only two assists.

Giles one step closer to return

Kings center Harry Giles III is still out due to left knee soreness, but he was upgraded from doubtful to questionable going into Monday’s game and participated in a five-on-five full-court scrimmage following the morning shootaround.

“He’s getting a lot closer,” Walton said. “We’re not going to play him (against Denver), but we’ll see how he feels tonight and we’ll see how he feels tomorrow and he’ll come in again the next day. As long as he keeps feeling good, we’ll keep ramping him up. He’s getting much closer to being in game shape.”

Injury report

Kings: OUT – Marvin Bagley III (thumb). QUESTIONABLE – Harry Giles III (knee).

Nuggets: OUT – Bol Bol (foot).

Sacramento Kings upcoming schedule

Oct. 30 vs. Charlotte Hornets

Nov. 1 vs. Utah Jazz

Nov. 3 at New York Knicks

Nov. 6 at Toronto Raptors

Nov. 8 at Atlanta Hawks