Vote: Will Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton get fired?

Sacramento Kings fans are very upset about the team’s 0-5 start. They booed the team Wednesday night after they blew a halftime lead over the Charlotte Hornets and lost 118-111. On Twitter, fans are upset the team fired Dave Joerger, the coach who led the team to 39 wins last season. And some are already calling for the firing of first-year coach Luke Walton. It’s been a steep fall in a very short period of time for a team with high playoff hopes. What do you think the future holds for Walton with the Kings?

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW