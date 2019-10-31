Sacramento Kings
Vote: Will Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton get fired?
Sacramento Kings fans are very upset about the team’s 0-5 start. They booed the team Wednesday night after they blew a halftime lead over the Charlotte Hornets and lost 118-111. On Twitter, fans are upset the team fired Dave Joerger, the coach who led the team to 39 wins last season. And some are already calling for the firing of first-year coach Luke Walton. It’s been a steep fall in a very short period of time for a team with high playoff hopes. What do you think the future holds for Walton with the Kings?
