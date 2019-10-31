Kings pick up options on De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III, but not Harry Giles III

The Kings made moves Thursday to ensure De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III will remain in Sacramento next season, but Harry Giles III’s future with the team is not as certain.

A league source told The Sacramento Bee the Kings exercised rookie-scale contract options for Fox and Bagley, but they declined their options on Giles and Caleb Swanigan, which will make both players unrestricted free agents this summer. The Kings were among the last teams to exercise their rookie-scale options ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

The Kings picked up Fox’s fourth-year option for $8.1 million. The team selected Fox with the No. 5 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-3 point guard was named a finalist for the Most Improved Player award after averaging 17.3 points, 7.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals last season.

Sacramento exercised an $8.96 million third-year option on Bagley, the No. 2 pick in the 2018 draft. Bagley averaged 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds as a rookie last season. The 6-11 forward had 14 points and 10 rebounds in the season opener against the Phoenix Suns before suffering a broken thumb that will sideline him for four to six weeks.

The Kings chose to decline Giles’ fourth-year option for $3.97 million. Their decision isn’t a total surprise given his injury history, but he was considered a part of the team’s young core as recently as a year ago.

Sacramento selected Giles with the 20th pick in 2017, taking a chance on a player who was once projected as a potential No. 1 pick before a series of knee injuries caused him to fall in the draft. The 6-11 center sat out his first season while going through an extensive strength and rehabilitation program with the team.

Giles averaged 7.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 14.1 minutes per game last season. He missed the first five games of this season due to left knee soreness but expects to return soon.

The Kings also declined to exercise a $3.67 million fourth-year option on Swanigan, a 6-9 forward. Sacramento acquired Swanigan in the trade that sent Skal Labissiere to the Portland Trail Blazers in February.

