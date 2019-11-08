Kings center Harry Giles III cleared to play against Atlanta Hawks on Friday

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III, (35) celebrates a basket with teammate Harry Giles during their game against the Phoenix Suns in the Summer League game in Las Vegas, Nev. on Saturday, July 7, 2018. Sacramento Bee file

Kings center Harry Giles III was expected to make his season debut after being cleared to play against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Giles missed the first eight games and most of the preseason due to left knee soreness. He has a history of knee injuries dating back to high school and has not played since a thigh contusion caused him to miss the last 11 games of the 2018-19 season.

“It feels good, man. God is good,” Giles said. “Ready to go have some fun. It’s been a process, just getting myself together mentally and physically. I’m excited to play, man.”

Kings coach Luke Walton said Giles looked good in practice Thursday. Walton said the game would dictate how much Giles plays.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“We’ll see how the game goes,” Walton said. “He had a very good practice yesterday. He looked great and he knows — I’ve talked to him — if I feel like we need that energy boost, then yeah (Giles will play). If not, we’ll let the game dictate that.”

Kings center Dewayne Dedmon was also cleared to play against the Hawks after initially being listed as questionable with a sprained knee. Forward Marvin Bagley III is still out with a broken thumb.

Sacramento Kings upcoming schedule

Nov. 12 vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Nov. 15 at Los Angeles Lakers

Nov. 17 vs. Boston Celtics

Nov. 19 vs. Phoenix Suns

Nov. 22 at Brooklyn Nets

By Jason Anderson