Report: Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox suffers sprained ankle at practice

The Kings might be without De’Aaron Fox when they play the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center.

The third-year point guard suffered a sprained ankle at practice Monday, sources told ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski. The team’s medical staff is reportedly conducting tests to determine the severity of the injury and whether Fox will miss any time.

Fox is averaging 18.2 points, 7.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds for the Kings (3-6), who have won three of their last four games after going 0-5 to start the season.

The Kings selected Fox with the fifth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He enjoyed a breakout sophomore season in 2018-19, averaging 17.3 points, 7.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds. He finished third in NBA Most Improved Player voting.

