Buzzer Beater: News, notes, analysis from Kings’ 99-97 loss to Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James made two free throws with 5.5 seconds remaining to lift the Los Angeles Lakers to a 99-97 victory over the Kings on Friday night at Staples Center.

The Kings still had a chance to win or send the game to overtime, but Anthony Davis blocked a driving layup attempt by Harrison Barnes as time expired.

Buddy Hield scored 21 points for the Kings (4-7), who had won four of their last five games after going 0-5 to start the season. Richaun Holmes had 17 points and eight rebounds. Bogdan Bogdanovic came off the bench to score 16.

James had 29 points and 11 assists for the Lakers (10-2). Davis added 17 points.

Sacramento led 30-20 after Barnes hit a half-court shot to beat the buzzer at the end of the first quarter. The Kings made 12 of 24 field-goal attempts and 6 of 11 from 3-point range in the opening period while holding the Lakers to 6-of-22 shooting from the field and 3-of-13 shooting from long distance.

The Kings went up by 13 when Yogi Ferrell made a 3-pointer to give them a 42-29 lead with 7:50 to play in the second period. The Lakers responded with a 14-0 run to take their first lead of the game on a basket by Quinn Cook.

The Kings carried a 50-49 advantage into the halftime break, but they were outscored 11-3 to start the second half. Sacramento trailed by eight early in the third quarter, but the Kings battled back. They took an 85-84 lead on a basket by Holmes, but James, Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made big plays in the final minutes to help the Lakers hold on for the win.

Walton returns to Los Angeles

Walton returned to the city where he started both his playing and head coaching careers for the first time since parting ways with the Lakers in April.

Walton spent nine seasons with the Lakers as a player, winning back-to-back championships in 2009-10, and three seasons as their head coach from 2016-19. Walton said he will always have fond memories of Los Angeles, but he is focused on coaching the Kings now.

“It’s always a special place for me to come into this building,” Walton said before the game. “I have a lot of great memories in L.A. It was a great opportunity playing here and coaching here, but besides that it’s about our team, what we’re trying to do, how can we win this game, how can we get better tonight?”

LeBron credits Luke

Earlier in the day, James was asked to assess Walton’s work in Los Angeles. James said Walton did a good job last season considering all of the team’s injuries, constant trade rumors and speculation he would be fired.

“I mean, throughout everything that was going on, we were two of the guys that just tried to remain positive and patient, even with the circumstances that we had,” James said, according to ESPN. “I mean, we were right where we wanted to be on Dec. 25, went up to Golden State and played against a very good team and had a very good game. And then the injury happened and I’m out six-and-a-half weeks.

“I don’t think anyone could have predicted that, including myself and including Luke. And we were behind the eight ball, but throughout it all, we just tried to remain positive, even throughout with the young guys, with the older guys and whatever the case may be, so, I think he did as great of a job as you could do under the circumstances.”

Walton was later asked about James’ comments.

“I agree with LeBron,” Walton quipped.

Rookie debut

DaQuan Jeffries, a 6-foot-5 rookie swingman on a two-way contract, made his NBA debut after being called up from Sacramento’s G League affiliate in Stockton.

“I was really excited when I got the call,” Jeffries said. “I was at the airport getting ready to go on a road trip (with the Stockton Kings), so, yeah, I was pretty surprised.”

The Kings signed Jeffries in October after he was released by the Orlando Magic.

“My main thing is being a great defensive player,” Jeffries said. “That’s what I hang my hat on, so that’s what I look forward to doing.”

