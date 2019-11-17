‘We needed stops’: Kings get defensive to stop Boston Celtics’ 10-game winning streak

There was this moment the other night in Los Angeles when everyone inside Staples Center rose up from their seats, climbing to their feet to see if their team could get a defensive stop to win the game in the final seconds.

The same thing happened Sunday afternoon in Sacramento, only this time the Kings were trying to beat the Boston Celtics instead of the Lakers. And this time they were the ones on defense, trying to protect a lead.

A deafening chant of “DE-FENSE” filled the arena as those frantic final seconds rolled off the clock at Golden 1 Center. Kemba Walker brought the ball up the floor and tried to penetrate, but Cory Joseph was in his face every step of the way. Walker had to kick it out to Marcus Smart, who got past Buddy Hield but found Richaun Holmes and Joseph closing out fast to contest his shot.

Smart released a high, arching floater from the free-throw line with 0.9 seconds remaining, just over the outstretched arm of Holmes. The horn sounded. The ball bounced on the rim a couple of times, rolled around the front of the iron and spun out. The Kings — playing with De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III — escaped with a dramatic 100-99 victory.

“It’s a good win,” Holmes said. “They were the best team in the NBA, so it’s a good win and it’s something for us to continue to build on. We have to continue to get better, look at some things we did well and also look at some things we need to get better at, but at the end of the day it’s a great win against a great team.”

Stopping the Celtics’ streak

The Celtics (10-2) had won 10 in a row since losing to the Philadelphia 76ers on opening night. The Kings (5-7) have only lost twice in their last seven games after going 0-5 to start the season.

Hield poured in a season-high 35 points and knocked down seven 3-pointers for the Kings, but they didn’t win this game at the offensive end. They did it with defense, something coach Luke Walton has emphasized since the first day of training camp.

“We needed stops,” Walton said. “We were playing from behind (by) two or three (points) and we set up scenarios like that in practice a lot. We’ll put one group in, down three with three minutes to go, so they need stops to even have a chance.”

The Kings trailed the Celtics by four when Bogdan Bogdanovic made a step-back jumper with 2:40 remaining. On the ensuing possession, Joseph blocked a shot by Jaylen Brown. Hield made a 3-pointer to put the Kings up 96-95, but it was far from over in a game with nine ties and 24 lead changes.

Boston regained the lead on a basket by Jayson Tatum. The Kings reclaimed it with a bucket by Hield, but they found themselves trailing 99-98 when Smart grabbed an offensive rebound and tried to score with 13.5 seconds to go. Holmes blocked Smart’s shot and then wrestled him to the floor as both players grabbed the ball and refused to let go.

‘Just make the free throws’

Officials called Smart for a loose-ball foul against Holmes, putting Boston in the penalty and sending Holmes to the free-throw line to shoot two. Holmes calmly sank both free throws.

Holmes was asked about his thoughts as he stepped to the line.

“Just make the free throws — make the free throws, get a stop and let’s get out of here,” he said.

Walker brought the ball up the floor on the final possession, but he passed to Smart because Joseph had him locked up. Smart drove. Holmes came flying out at him. The shot went up.

“I thought it was going in,” Smart said. “I think everybody thought it was going in and it just rolled out.”

The Kings won this one after losing a heartbreaker to the Lakers. They did it with defense. They blocked more shots. They got more steals. They were nearly even in the rebounding battle. They were tough. They were together.

Good teams do that and this one is getting better.

“This is a team that started very slow for whatever reason and we splintered whenever things got rough and we weren’t playing with enough passion and energy,” Walton said.

“We stuck together and got stronger. We came in and we kept working. Part of being a mentally tough team is going through tough times and we’ve obviously got more tough times ahead. There’s going to be more losing streaks ahead for every team in the NBA. As long as we do it together, we’re going to get to where we want to go.”

Sacramento Kings upcoming schedule

Nov. 19 vs. Phoenix Suns

Nov. 22 at Brooklyn Nets

Nov. 24 at Washington Wizards

Nov. 25 at Boston Celtics

Nov. 27 at Philadelphia 76ers