Buzzer Beater: News, notes and analysis from Kings’ 120-116 victory over Phoenix Suns

Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) signals another three-point basket against the Phoenix Suns during a game at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

The Kings withstood a big second-half comeback to avenge a 29-point loss in their season opener with a 120-116 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored a career-high 31 points for the Kings (6-7), who have won six of eight since going 0-5 to start the season. Bogdanovic also established a career high for 3-point goals in a game, making 7 of 9 from beyond the arc.

Richaun Holmes had 20 points and 15 rebounds. Nemanja Bjelica posted 17 points and eight rebounds. Cory Joseph recorded a career-high 14 assists.

Devin Booker scored 30 points for the Suns (7-6), who have lost three of four.

The Kings completely dominated the Suns in the first half and carried a 62-45 lead into the break. They shot 62.5 percent from the field and made 7 of 15 from 3-point range while holding the Suns to 31.9-percent shooting overall and 4-of-19 shooting from beyond the arc. Bogdanovic came off the bench to post 18 points and six assists in an electric first half in which he made 6 of 9 from the field and 4 of 6 from long distance.

Sacramento led by as many as 26 after outscoring Phoenix 14-6 to start the second half. The Suns closed the third quarter with an 8-0 run to get within 12 and cut the deficit to nine early in the fourth quarter, but a 3-pointer from Bogdanovic helped the Kings reestablish a double-digit lead.

The Suns made one last charge to get within three on a 3-pointer by Booker with 12.1 seconds remaining, but Yogi Ferrell sank a pair of free throws to help the Kings hold on for the win.

Rubio returns

Ricky Rubio returned to the lineup for the Suns after he was held out of Monday’s game against the Boston Celtics due to back spasms.

Going into the game, Rubio was averaging 13.6 points, 8.7 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals, posting career high numbers in scoring, rebounding and 3-point shooting (.375). Rubio has made players around him better, too, most notably Devin Booker, who came in shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range after shooting 46.7 percent overall and 32.6 percent from beyond the arc in 2018-19.

Road trip

The Kings now embark on a four-game East Coast trip that marks the start of a stretch in which they will play 12 of 16 on the road.

Sacramento will visit the Brooklyn Nets (5-8) on Friday, Washington Wizards (3-8) on Sunday, Boston Celtics (11-2) on Monday and Philadelphia 76ers (8-5) on Nov. 27. They won’t play at home again until they entertain the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 30 and Chicago Bulls on Dec. 2.

The Kings will then go back on the road for another four-game trip to play the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets in early December. They have another four-game trip coming in mid December.

Kyrie Irving out

The Kings might catch the Nets extra shorthanded on Friday night. Not only is Kevin Durant out for the year while he rehabilitates an Achilles injury, but now point guard Kyrie Irving is out with a shoulder impingement. Irving missed the last two games and will not play Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. His return date is uncertain.

Injury report

Kings: OUT — Marvin Bagley III (thumb), De’Aaron Fox (ankle), Trevor Ariza (groin).

Suns: OUT — Deandre Ayton (suspended), Ty Jerome (ankle), Aron Baynes (hip).

Sacramento Kings upcoming schedule

Nov. 22 at Brooklyn Nets

Nov. 24 at Washington Wizards

Nov. 25 at Boston Celtics

Nov. 27 at Philadelphia 76ers

Nov. 30 vs. Denver Nuggets