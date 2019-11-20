Kings assistant coach Igor Kokoskov named head coach of Serbian national team

Utah Jazz assistant coach Igor Kokoskov stands during a timeout in the first half of Game 2 in the team’s NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets, Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in Houston. The Phoenix Suns have hired Kokoskov as their new coach. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) AP

The Basketball Federation of Serbia announced Wednesday that Kings assistant coach Igor Kokoskov has been named head coach of the Serbian national team. Kokoskov, 47, will lead the Serbian team into FIBA qualifying tournaments for the 2020 Olympics.

Kokoskov, a 47-year-old native of Belgrade, Serbia, came to Sacramento after serving as head coach of the Phoenix Suns in 2018-19. He previously served as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Clippers (2000-03), Detroit Pistons (2003-08), Suns (2008-13), Cleveland Cavaliers (2013-14), Orlando Magic (2014-15) and Utah Jazz (2015-18).

Kokoskov was the first non-American born head coach in the NBA. He was also the first non-American assistant to serve on an NBA All-Star Game coaching staff (2006) and the first full-time, non-American assistant coach in league history (2000).

In addition to his extensive NBA experience, Kokoskov is also an accomplished international coach. He guided the Slovenian national team to a 9-0 record and a gold medal at FIBA EuroBasket 2017, the nation’s first ever European championship. He served as head coach of the Georgian national team from 2008-15.

The Serbian national team features Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

“Igor brings tremendous experience to our team and I know this opportunity to represent his country is a source of great pride for him,” Kings coach Luke Walton said in a written news release. “While his accomplishments internationally and throughout the NBA are impressive, more importantly he is an incredible human being who serves as an invaluable mentor for his players and key members of my coaching staff. On behalf of our entire team, it is my pleasure to congratulate Igor on this immense honor.”