Medical tests show Kings’ Marvin Bagley III not ready to return from broken thumb

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) reacts after basket against the Chicago Bulls during a game at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Sacramento.

Kings forward Marvin Bagley III continues to make progress but is not ready to return from the broken thumb that has sidelined him since the season opener, the team said.

Bagley underwent X-rays while being evaluated by the team’s medical staff Wednesday. The evaluation indicated that Bagley is progressing, but he won’t be cleared to play for at least another week, the Kings said.

Bagley is traveling with the team but will not play during the Kings’ four-game East Coast road trip. He will be reevaluated when the team returns to Sacramento to play host to the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 30 at Golden 1 Center.

Bagley has been out since suffering a non-displaced fracture of his right thumb in the team’s season opener against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 23. The Kings initially said Bagley would be out four to six weeks. Wednesday marked the four-week mark.

