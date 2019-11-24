Buzzer Beater: Bogdanovic helps Kings ice the Wizards as Barnes scores 26

Sacramento’s Richaun Holmes shoots over the defense of the WIzards’ Rui Hachimura on Sunday. AP

Bogdan Bogdanvoic hit a key 3-pointer with time waning, then hit a pair of free throws as the Sacramento Kings took a much-needed 113-106 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night.

Bogdanovic had 21 points in his return after a one-game absence with hamstring tightness. He found himself open off the top of the key with 1:28 remaining and popped it, then yelled and looked toward his teammates on the bench in celebration of their 110-101 lead. That was all they’d need to improve to 7-8 and have a chance at a .500 record with a win in Boston on Monday.

Harrison Barnes was the offensive star of the night. He had a season-high 26 points while hitting 7 of 8 shots and 9 of 11 free throws.

Two nights earlier in Brooklyn, the Kings hit just 4 of 26 3-point shots. They weren’t hot Sunday night, but Barnes hit all of his 3-point tries as Sacramento pulled ahead in the third quarter and held off the Wizards.

Buddy Hield hit a 3-pointer with 4 minutes left to put the Kings back up 103-97. He bounced back nicely from a rough night in Brooklyn by hitting 3 of 7 3-point tries and 7 of 7 free throws.

Sacramento took control in the third quarter. Nmanja Bjelica blocked a 3-pointer and started a fast break to Buddy Hield, who hit a pair of free throws to take a 71-68 lead with 7:30 to go. A Holmes block was followed by a Bogdanovic 3-pointer and a 76-70 lead with 5:15 to go. And a Justin James 3-pointer gave Sacramento an 85-77 lead with 2:35 left. But the Wizards stuck around, trailing 90-85 at the start of the fourth quarter.

It was a far cry from the first half, when it was the Kings struggling to keep up.

The Kings earned a 57-57 tie at halftime in spite of frigid 3-point shooting. Sacramento hit just 2 of 13 attempts. But the Kings went 15-for-16 at the free throw line to keep the game in check.

Kyle Guy debuts with Kings

Kyle Guy had a huge smile on his face Sunday. Like any rookie, he was excited to be called up from the G League the day before. Unlike most rookies, he was making his debut close to where he won an NCAA title with the Virginia Hokies.

After warmups, he met with Wizards season ticket holder Johney Tam, who was wearing a UVA championship jersey along with his two kids. Guy posed for pictures and accepted some gifts from the fans.

At his locker, he wore a huge smile as he recounted getting the call at 2 a.m. Saturday in Edinburg, Texas, catching a 7 a.m. flight and practicing with the Kings that afternoon. He was in Texas for a G League game. Now he’s potentially helping the injury-depleted Kings against the Wizards.

The transition to professional ball seems to be going well. He’s averaging 25.4 points a game for the Stockton Kings and 5.7 assists as he gets more work at point guard.

“The things I learned at Virginia helped me, but you really can’t prepare for this kind of travel,” Guy said. “It’s a grind. It’s just something I gotta get used to.”

Coach Luke Walton will take the help. With Bogdanovic and Cory Joseph hobbled, and De’Aaron Fox out for a few more weeks with a sprained ankle, guys who can get into the lane and hit 3-pointers are at a premium.

“We love Kyle,” Walton said. “The way he sees the game, his smarts, much better playmaker than I would have thought when we first got him. He’s done a nice job with us and with the G League, he’s doing what we want. We want him handling and getting reps and he’s scoring points. We know he’s a very capable scorer and we want to continue developing him as an all-around player. It’s nice to have somebody we can bring up like that when we’re hurting.”

Guy probably won’t get much serious playing time this season. He’s on a two-way contract, which means he’s limited to 45 days on the NBA roster. And at 6-foot-1 and 167 pounds, he’s had to play more as a point guard because shooting guards tend to be taller and heavier in the NBA.

He’s heard it all before, Guy said.

“I think at every level I’ve ever been at, I’ve been doubted,” Guy said. “I’ve always tried to overcome that and I’ve pretty much overachieved at every level.”

Sacramento Kings upcoming schedule

Nov. 25 at Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Philadelphia 76ers, 4 p.m.

Nov. 30 vs. Denver Nuggets, 2 p.m.

Dec. 2 vs. Chicago Bulls, 7 p.m.

Dec. 4 at Portland Trail Blazers, 7 p.m.