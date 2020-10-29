NBA Trade Talk: Six draft-night deals that could redefine the Sacramento Kings

When any team hires a new general manager, the chance for roster changes increase immediately. The Sacramento Kings’ recent move for Monte McNair is no different.

Executives want to work with their guys. They want to hire them, sign them, draft them or trade for them. That way, when improvements are made, no questions linger about who deserves the credit.

For that reason, the Kings will be a team to watch closely on draft night. Rookie selections will be the main attraction, but the yearly event also comes with league-altering trades. Last year, more than 20 deals were made while the NBA’s newest players were taking turns shaking the commissioner’s hand and donning the hats of their new franchises.

Now add to that equation the fact that McNair comes from a Houston Rockets front office that was famous for its aggressive deals – such as acquiring Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook – and it starts to feel like a blockbuster could be coming soon for Sacramento.

Just think about it for a second. If you were in McNair’s position, there is no chance you walk into the job, take a look at what former general manager Vlade Divac put in place and say: “Yes. This works. No need for big changes. Let’s run it back.”

McNair will make his mark on this team and it will be dramatic. The only question is how quickly he moves. If he decides that draft night is the time to strike, here are six frameworks for deals he could pursue as soon as Nov. 18.

GO AFTER A STAR FROM THE WIZARDS

To Sacramento: Bradley Beal

To Washington: Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley, Pick No. 12

The Washington Wizards appear to be content building around Beal, but something seems off about that. They are years away from being relevant and stars aren’t often patient when waiting for help. If the team can be convinced to cash out for younger players, Bagley and pick No. 12 could be an enticing package. Hield isn’t so young, but he could serve a nice transition piece to a new era or be traded on for more value.

The Kings should consider just about any price to get De’Aaron Fox a backcourt partner like Beal, including offering even more than listed in this deal if they must. Now that they have a general manager who isn’t afraid to swing for the fences, a deal like this might be possible. Beal averaged a jaw-dropping 30.5 points per game last season. McNair should pay whatever it takes.

GET THE TOP PICK FROM THE TIMBERWOLVES

To Sacramento: James Johnson, Pick No. 1

To Minnesota: Buddy Hield, Pick No. 12

It’s no secret that the Minnesota Timberwolves are shopping the first overall pick in next month’s draft. Normally that level of asset is unattainable, but this draft class is weak and the team in control wants to win now. They have two All-Stars in Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell. The players likely to go No. 1 could take the ball out of their hands, while Hield could play an essential but complimentary role.

The Kings need a new start and a new feel, and there is nothing like a No. 1 pick to revamp the spirits of a downtrodden fan base – Just look at what Zion Williamson has done for the New Orleans Pelicans. Of course, players like Anthony Edwards or James Wiseman are no lock to be the next Williamson, but that gamble is pretty appealing when you’re already out of luck. One final thing: Make sure Johnson, who would be used as salary-filler, doesn’t pack his Sonics hat.

GO YOUNG AND INEXPENSIVE VIA THE HAWKS

To Sacramento: Kevin Huerter, Pick No. 6

To Atlanta: Buddy Hield, Pick No. 12

While the Atlanta Hawks might best be served to stay put and continue collecting high draft picks, reports suggest that Trae Young is fed up with losing. Hield isn’t a superstar, but there is no question that he is better in the short term than the players available mid-lottery. In the weaker Eastern Conference, Hield could catapult Atlanta into the playoff picture.

This deal would hinge on Sacramento’s evaluation of players available at pick No. 6. Isaac Okoro and Deni Avdija are among a few names that could convince the Kings to pull the trigger. Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic have been redundant at shooting guard for a while now, so a chance to balance out the roster could pay off handsomely.

NAVIGATE A SIGN-AND-TRADE WITH THE BUCKS

To Sacramento: Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova, Pick No. 24

To Milwaukee: Bogdan Bogdanovic (on new contract)

This is the most complicated option on this list in terms of logistics. Bogdanovic is a restricted free agent, which means he would need a new contract to be dealt. That also means additional rules of outgoing and incoming salaries would come into play. However, the needle could be threaded with a team like the Milwaukee Bucks, who are reportedly interested in landing the Serbian guard.

Sacramento would have a lot to gain in a deal like this. They save the money that would have to be spent to retain Bogdanovic, likely appease the disgruntled Hield and add a few young pieces. While this trade could not process until the first day of free agency, negotiations could be done around draft time. A few names to target at pick No. 24 are Jalen Smith and Josh Green.

SEND BIG CONTRACTS TO THE CELTICS

To Sacramento: Gordon Hayward, Enes Kanter, Pick No. 14

To Boston: Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes

The Boston Celtics have won seven playoff series in the last four years, but have not made an NBA Finals appearance. While they have young stars that could get them over the hump one day, a few solid veterans could be the breakthrough they need now. Boston is capped out and can’t add significant free agents, but they could get two high-level role players in a trade with Sacramento.

If the Kings let Barnes and Hield go, they would have all the cap space they need to try and find Fox a second star in the next few years. The problem is, of course, that Sacramento has never been a big free agent destination. If McNair thinks he can change that, a deal like this would be the way to go. A few players to target in the late lottery would be Tyrese Maxey and Aaron Nesmith. Hayward’s expiring contract would likely be moved again before the trade deadline for another young piece.

TAKE ON A BIG CONTRACT FROM THE 76ERS

To Sacramento: Al Horford, Pick No. 21, 2021 first-rounder (protected)

To Philadelphia: Nemanja Bjelica, Cory Joseph, Jabari Parker

The Philadelphia 76ers are in trouble. They need to make serious changes after three consecutive disappointing seasons. The problem is, they can’t reshape their team until they clear out the stagnant contracts on their payroll. Horford’s $80 million over the next three years is one of the biggest offenders. The 76ers might give up a pair of young players to erase that mistake. Bjelica, Joseph and Parker are on short, manageable deals.

If McNair feels Sacramento can never land a big-name free agent, he might as well lean into it and treat cap space as if it doesn’t matter at all. Despite his massive salary, Horford could be a nice veteran presence and the Kings could collect a couple late first-rounders for taking on the payments. Saddiq Bey and Theo Maledon would be reasonable targets at No. 21.

WHICH DEALS WOULD BE MOST LIKELY?

The league’s biggest trades are impossible to predict. The odds that any of these go down exactly as laid out are close to zero. However, the concepts driving each example are realistic.

The Milwaukee and Atlanta trades, in particular, don’t feel far off the mark. Reports back up potential interest in Hield or Bogdanovic, and plenty of reporting exists on Sacramento’s side to suggest the logjam at shooting guard won’t last forever.

My guess is that one of Hield or Bogdanovic are moved next month. And I’d put the over-under of Sacramento Kings draft-night trades at one and a half.

McNair has something up his sleeve. I’m not sure what it is, but I think we will see it soon.

Richard Ivanowski has covered the Kings for Sactown Royalty for two years.